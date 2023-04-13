Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Lithuania

1 501 property total found
Plot of landin Urneziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Urneziai, Lithuania
€ 57,000
SELLOWS FOR SALE YOUR SODIES / HOUSE / AGRICULTURAL ROOMS AND FOREST APPTS. Two plots are so…
Plot of landin Palanga, Lithuania
Plot of land
Palanga, Lithuania
€ 120,000
SELLOW OF 89 ARS IN PALANG 89 acres of agricultural parcel for sale in Palanga, just 2.5 km.…
Plot of landin Jurginiskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jurginiskiai, Lithuania
€ 196,000
3.015 ha commercial plot for sale in Kaunas district, Yurginish k., Recked g. COMPATIBLE LA…
Plot of landin Rinkunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rinkunai, Lithuania
€ 13,800
EXPLANATORY SUMMARY OF SEPENDED SUMMARY DOES NOT HAVE A QUANTITY FOR A GOOD PRICE ? SELLOW F…
Plot of landin Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
€ 135,000
In a convenient location in the city, next to the private home quarter and one other apartme…
Plot of landin Virbaliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Virbaliskiai, Lithuania
€ 199,000
For sale 16 plots of single-base/bibbean residential buildings, lined with 8.5 a.m. to 11 a,…
Plot of landin Stankutiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Stankutiskes, Lithuania
€ 59,900
SELLOW OF 6.43 ARS in a quiet and promising place - Guri Sods on 31st Street ...............…
Plot of landin Stankutiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Stankutiskes, Lithuania
€ 59,900
SELLOW OF 6.43 ARS in a quiet and promising place - Guri Sods on 31st Street ...............…
Plot of landin Dauksiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dauksiai, Lithuania
€ 15,000
17.12 acres plot for sale HOME MANAGEMENT in Sunrise, in each other ________________________…
Plot of landin Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
€ 550,000
SELLING 109.34a COMMERCIAL LAST DPRACING PR., DARNAVOS RAJ., KAUNE ADVANTAGE: • Next to Fri…
Plot of landin Vaistariskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vaistariskiai, Lithuania
€ 59,000
NERIES TAC is a NEW residential private home quarter for a cozy neighborhood with nature, wh…
Plot of landin Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
€ 25,000
SELL 3 NEWS FORMED HOME MANAGEMENTS IN THE COUNCIL RAJ, LATER INFORMATION: ✅Address: Hendan…
Plot of landin Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
€ 14,900
DOWNLOBAL MANAGEMENTS FOR GREAT SIGNATER CASE K., IN THE WRAY OF THE WAY INFORMATION: - Add…
Plot of landin Rokeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokeliai, Lithuania
€ 28,500
10th c.slip for sale in St. Rokai LITTLE STATES. _________________________________ There we…
Plot of landin Kaniukai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaniukai, Lithuania
€ 71,600
A 2.5573 ha plot next to ALYTAUS ROAD Altus-Vilius, Canygo k. ______________________________…
Plot of landin Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 59,000
SELLOW LAND SKLYP IN THE GARDTH CLASS OF THE MARKET, IN THE MACHINERY OF LIVING HOME. Great …
Plot of landin Ziediskele, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ziediskele, Lithuania
€ 49,000
177.73 acres of agricultural parcel for sale in Lilies. Moltas r. self. ADVANTAGE: IDEAL LO…
Plot of landin Toliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Toliai, Lithuania
€ 102,000
EXCLUDED EXCLUSIVE LAND SKLYPES COUNTRY DANES, COUNTRY FOR FOREST EXPLANATORYES. CRETING are…
Plot of landin Visvainiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Visvainiai, Lithuania
€ 26,500
2.06 ha LAND SECTION SOURCES OF THE PLATEL ECJER, UOGUGHTER SOME PLUNGES IN THE RAY !!! Ama…
Plot of landin Stankaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Stankaiciai, Lithuania
€ 35,000
FOR SALE DU MAPHIC CHANGES IN TWO SOME, CLASSING RAJON, BEFORE ROAD FEES - TWO. Smoothly fin…
Plot of landin Sudmantai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sudmantai, Lithuania
€ 24,500
SELLOW SECTION OF THE MARK WITH HOME PROJECT AND MADE FOR HOUSE QUESTION vs. CLAIR district…
Plot of landin Verduliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Verduliai, Lithuania
€ 36,500
SHARE PERSPECTIVE LOCATION STATES FOR INDUSTRIAL AND SANDARD AND PLAY THE ACTIVITY GEUM. 13E…
Plot of landin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
€ 15,000
10.17 a plot for sale Plot destination – single and double residential areas. It’s a great a…
Plot of landin Jautakiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jautakiai, Lithuania
€ 5,000
For sale in the 7.95th century. garden plot Needs r. self., Sparks old, Lazy, Rest g. 4th g.…
Plot of landin Gintarai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gintarai, Lithuania
€ 105,000
IN THE IMAGE LOCATION, THE RACE OF KRETING. GENES SEN. SINTARIES OF FOREST FARM FOR SALE FOR…
Plot of landin Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
€ 85,000
2.03 ha agricultural plot for sale (changeable to home estate) Needs g. Courthouse km. ( dri…
Plot of landin Rekyva, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rekyva, Lithuania
€ 24,900
SODO SKLYPES, RUNICATION S. B. "SURN SODES" Looking for a quiet place in the Šiauliai town…
Plot of landin Sakaliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sakaliskiai, Lithuania
€ 18,500
For sale Prienas r. self., New Farm Sen., Assyve in the village two agricultural parcels. On…
Plot of landin Sakaliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sakaliskiai, Lithuania
€ 6,000
For sale Prienas r. self., New Farm Sen., Assyve in the village 101 a. agricultural plot. Th…
About Lithuania

Lithuania is considered to be one of the Baltic states and is situated on the southeastern shore of the Baltic Sea. Its largest city and capital is Vilnius and has other populous cities such as Kaunas and Klaipeda. Powered by an advanced economy, Lithuania has a very high standard and quality of living. Additionally, it has a rich history dating back to the 13th century thanks to the different Baltic tribes that inhabited the region. Additionally, the country of Lithuania has a rich history due to the World Wars.

The cobblestone paved villages, medieval architecture, and a welcoming atmosphere manages to attracts a large number of visitors annually to the country of Lithuania. With moderate summers and winters, it offers pleasant weather for tourists to enjoy their stay in the country. From medieval architecture, national parks, ruins, and other historically significant places of attractions, there are a number of things you can do during your stay in Lithuania.

Real estate investment

So is it a good place for you to relocate for the long term? Yes, it is! Being rich in culture and traditions, Lithuania is one of the perfect places to stay. Additionally, it has an excellent standard of living with developed infrastructure and amenities. This makes Lithuania one of the best choices when it comes to buying property. There are a number of trustworthy real estate agents you can choose to help you make the most of your time and money when it comes to property deals in Lithuania. Whether you are just looking for a lucrative investment opportunity or a place to relocate to long term, Lithuania has the best to offer. The property is quite affordable and there are virtually no restrictions for tourists and foreigners. Additionally, the process is quite short and streamlined that can help you become the proud owner of your new Lithuania property in no time.

