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Residential quarter Proche shouk hacarmel et jardin meir dans immeuble renove

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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$1,48M
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11
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ID: 39828
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 33

About the complex

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Chernichovsky Street - Modern building, renovated - On the 3rd floor, exhibition façade - Apartment 3 rooms, - Approximately 70 m2 + about 17 m2 of sunny balconies at the front and rear - Lift serving half storeys - Car park registered in the cadastre

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Proche shouk hacarmel et jardin meir dans immeuble renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,48M
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