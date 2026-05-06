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Residential quarter Agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence calme investi spacieux

Ashdod, Israel
from
$949,050
08/08/2026
$949,050
07/08/2026
$946,200
06/08/2026
$949,050
;
5
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ID: 39696
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Kaf Tet BeNovember

About the complex

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Large and spacious, large balcony of 21 m2 and another small balcony from the master bedroom. Close to train station, matnass, schools, shopping mall, Big and much more. All the plumbing was replaced and the house was completely renovated 7 years ago. Private parking, open view. Air conditioning in all rooms. Clear apartment with, 3 orientations. Quiet neighborhood, good neighborhood, well maintained building.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence calme investi spacieux
Ashdod, Israel
from
$949,050
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