Residential quarter Top investissement tel aviv

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
TOP INVESTMENT
The project is located in a quiet street of the Florentine district which continues its renewal.
Close to the Ayalon motorway, 50m from the purple tram line and 300m from the green line..
Apartments 2 rooms
50m2 + 6m2 terrace
Mamad (safe)
Air conditioning
From 1st floor
From 2.490.000 Shekels
Apartments 3 rooms
50m2 + 6m2 terrace
Mamad (safe)
Air conditioning
From 1st floor
From 2.550.000 Shekels
The project is currently in pre-sale. He has already obtained the building license and must start construction in November 2024.
Key delivery is scheduled for April 2027.
Possibility to negotiate 20% signature and 80% key delivery.
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return