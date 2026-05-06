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Residential quarter Top investissement tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$829,170
12/08/2026
$829,170
11/08/2026
$831,660
;
5
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ID: 39809
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaSharon, 21

About the complex

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TOP INVESTMENT The project is located in a quiet street of the Florentine district which continues its renewal. Close to the Ayalon motorway, 50m from the purple tram line and 300m from the green line.. Apartments 2 rooms 50m2 + 6m2 terrace Mamad (safe) Air conditioning From 1st floor From 2.490.000 Shekels Apartments 3 rooms 50m2 + 6m2 terrace Mamad (safe) Air conditioning From 1st floor From 2.550.000 Shekels The project is currently in pre-sale. He has already obtained the building license and must start construction in November 2024. Key delivery is scheduled for April 2027. Possibility to negotiate 20% signature and 80% key delivery.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Top investissement tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$829,170
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