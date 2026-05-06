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Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel a vendre quartier neve ofer tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,33M
12/08/2026
$2,33M
11/08/2026
$2,33M
;
10
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ID: 39803
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

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Exceptional Penthouse for sale – Neve Ofer District, Tel Aviv A privileged location with panoramic views This penthouse is located south of Tel Aviv, in the Neve Ofer neighborhood in full renewal. Located on the 14th and top floor of a new building, it offers spectacular views of the entire city, Bat Yam and the sea. A luxurious and bright living space With a surface of 142 m2, the penthouse has a large bright living room with a modern American kitchen, perfect to receive. The night space includes 4 bedrooms, including a mamad and a parental suite for more comfort and privacy. An exceptional terrace with jacuzzi The terrace of 102 m2, equipped with a jacuzzi, allows you to fully enjoy the Mediterranean climate and outdoor evenings. Penthouse 4 rooms of 142 m2 + 102 m2 terrace Located on the 14th floor Mamad, cellar and two parking spaces included Jacuzzi and panoramic view Price : 6.990.000 shekels Contact us now for more information and arrange a visit.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel a vendre quartier neve ofer tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,33M
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