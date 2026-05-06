Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel a vendre quartier neve ofer tel aviv

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Exceptional Penthouse for sale – Neve Ofer District, Tel Aviv
A privileged location with panoramic views
This penthouse is located south of Tel Aviv, in the Neve Ofer neighborhood in full renewal. Located on the 14th and top floor of a new building, it offers spectacular views of the entire city, Bat Yam and the sea.
A luxurious and bright living space
With a surface of 142 m2, the penthouse has a large bright living room with a modern American kitchen, perfect to receive. The night space includes 4 bedrooms, including a mamad and a parental suite for more comfort and privacy.
An exceptional terrace with jacuzzi
The terrace of 102 m2, equipped with a jacuzzi, allows you to fully enjoy the Mediterranean climate and outdoor evenings.
Penthouse 4 rooms of 142 m2 + 102 m2 terrace
Located on the 14th floor
Mamad, cellar and two parking spaces included
Jacuzzi and panoramic view
Price : 6.990.000 shekels
Contact us now for more information and arrange a visit.
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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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