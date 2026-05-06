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Residential quarter Projet neuf paiement 15 a la signature netanya

Netanya, Israel
from
$961,704
12/08/2026
$961,704
11/08/2026
$964,592
;
5
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ID: 39786
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

About the complex

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In the Galey Yam neighbourhood of Netanya, a new neighbourhood, which includes green spaces, schools and the new municipal offices of Netanya. Located in the centre of the city, close to the Agamim and Poleg districts and close to shops as well as the beach. These are three buildings, two of 27 floors and one of 21 floors. They have underground parking, design lobby and a shopping line at the bottom of the buildings. Each apartment has high standing finishes, electric shutters, a mamad and high quality finishes. Apartments 4 rooms of 102m2 + 16m2 terrace From the 2nd floor Northwest / Southwest orientation Mamad Parking From 2.880.000 Shekels

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet neuf paiement 15 a la signature netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$961,704
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