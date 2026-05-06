Residential quarter Projet neuf paiement 15 a la signature netanya

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In the Galey Yam neighbourhood of Netanya, a new neighbourhood, which includes green spaces, schools and the new municipal offices of Netanya. Located in the centre of the city, close to the Agamim and Poleg districts and close to shops as well as the beach.
These are three buildings, two of 27 floors and one of 21 floors.
They have underground parking, design lobby and a shopping line at the bottom of the buildings.
Each apartment has high standing finishes, electric shutters, a mamad and high quality finishes.
Apartments 4 rooms of 102m2 + 16m2 terrace
From the 2nd floor
Northwest / Southwest orientation
Mamad
Parking
From 2.880.000 Shekels
Location on the map
Netanya, Israel
Leisure
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