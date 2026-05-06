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Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble bon emplacement bonne occasion dans rue calme agreable neuf bel appartement

Ashdod, Israel
from
$749,250
08/08/2026
$749,250
07/08/2026
$747,000
06/08/2026
$749,250
;
4
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ID: 39699
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

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Very nice 4 room garden ground floor with mamad, nice services, well located at the edge of ezor Dalet, close to shopping centres, quality educational establishments and synagogues.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble bon emplacement bonne occasion dans rue calme agreable neuf bel appartement
Ashdod, Israel
from
$749,250
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