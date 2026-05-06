Residential quarter Jerusalem holyland bait vagan

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The new phase of the famous residential complex of Holyland, will include a high tower on the coast of
2 12 storey shop buildings offering a luxurious living experience with a wide selection of apartments
from 3 to 5 rooms with penthouses and garden ground floor.
cellar and parking for each apartment.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
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