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Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a talbyeh jerusalem avec parking prive et ascenseur jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,99M
;
5
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ID: 37957
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    David Marcus, 10

About the complex

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Just steps from the Jerusalem Theatre, in one of the most sought after streets of Talbyeh at the corner of Disraeli Street, discover a particularly pleasant apartment located in an intimate building of only 8 apartments. Those looking for an exceptional location know how difficult it is to find a property that brings together elevator, private covered car park registered in the cadastre, open view and triple exposure. This apartment of 87 m2 according to the residential tax, offers 3,5 rooms, a sunny balcony facing west, a beautiful natural brightness and a quiet atmosphere in the heart of a prestigious environment. Available immediately, it is an ideal opportunity for a main residence, a foot-to-earth or a quality heritage investment.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a talbyeh jerusalem avec parking prive et ascenseur jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,99M
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