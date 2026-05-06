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Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove pres de rothschild au calme

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,19M
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11
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ID: 37938
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Oliphant, 9

About the complex

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For sale exclusively, 10 Oliphant Street In a quiet and bucolic area of the city centre Spacious and comfortable 3-room apartment Unobstructed view north Third floor without elevator Approximately 85 m2, northwest and southeast orientation Apartment full of charm telavivian Oak Parquet Air conditioning and shelter in the building Parking nearby

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove pres de rothschild au calme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,19M
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