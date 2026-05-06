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Residential quarter Magnifique 5 chambres dans la tour gindi 1 avec vue mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,75M
;
11
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ID: 37937
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaHashmonaim, 100

About the complex

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Exclusive novelty In the very popular Gindi TLV complex Tower 1 (in the skyscrapers) 42nd floor! Unobstructed sea view A bright, spacious and unique 5.5 room apartment Living area of 153 m2 + an exceptional balcony of 22 m2 facing west, sea and south Very large master bedroom with dressing room (Western exposure) Spacious rooms with sea view 3 bathrooms 2 bathrooms The apartment has been renovated and tastefully furnished, including custom carpentry. 2 parking spaces (row) A spacious storage room of 13 m2 Solar water heater Building Services: 24/7 security with guard in a luxurious lobby Modern and well equipped gym Exclusive business fair and design Spacious private gym for children in the building

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique 5 chambres dans la tour gindi 1 avec vue mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,75M
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