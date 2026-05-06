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Residential quarter Mekor haim beau 4 pieces

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,99M
;
6
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ID: 37921
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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4 Spacious rooms in sunshine, renewed, 3 orientations, 2 balconies including 1 souca, park view, chabbat elevator, cellar and private parking. 3990000 c. Agency fees: 2% + VAT Michael 0523202488

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Mekor haim beau 4 pieces
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,99M
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