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Residential quarter

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$4,99M
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9
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ID: 37918
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Zeev Jabotinsky

Location on the map

Rishon LeZion, Israel
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Residential quarter
Rishon LeZion, Israel
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$4,99M
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