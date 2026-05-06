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Residential quarter Luxueux 5 pieces terrasse vue mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,54M
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3
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ID: 37750
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Jabotinsky, Marinado

About the complex

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High-end residential tower in the heart of Tel Aviv. 153sqm living space + 14sqm terrace with sea view. 2 cellars + 2 parking spaces. Sports room, swimming pool, guard 24 hours a day. Very high-end finishes.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Luxueux 5 pieces terrasse vue mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,54M
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