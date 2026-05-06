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Residential quarter Rez de jardin rare avec jardin privatif cadastre au coeur de beit hakerem jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,42M
01/06/2026
$1,42M
31/05/2026
$1,42M
;
4
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ID: 37001
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Deganya, 11

About the complex

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In the heart of Beit Hakerem, one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Jerusalem, this property represents a rare opportunity to create a fully personalized place of life. Developing 101 m2 registered in the cadastre and benefiting from a private garden of 64 m2 also registered in the cadastre, this ground garden offers an exceptional potential. Located in a particularly quiet dead end, it includes 5 rooms, a nice terrace, private covered parking and access to the elevator of the building. Completely renovated, it is an ideal white page to design an exceptional property adapted to your needs. Beit Hakerem is charmed by its green environment, excellent schools, proximity to the tramway, shops and quality of life. Available immediately.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Rez de jardin rare avec jardin privatif cadastre au coeur de beit hakerem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,42M
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