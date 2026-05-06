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Residential quarter Appartement neuf de 3 pieces 112m bayit vegan jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,39M
01/06/2026
$1,39M
31/05/2026
$1,38M
;
6
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ID: 37314
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaHida, 21

About the complex

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New 3 room apartment 112m2 - Bayit Vegan, Jerusalem 3rd floor, new building Terrace 8m2 soccah Living room, dining room, 1 kitchen 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets Air conditioning, doud shemesh Armored door, elevator, parking Price: 3.900.000 For more information, photos or to arrange a visit, call us immediately

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement neuf de 3 pieces 112m bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,39M
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