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Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur

Netivot, Israel
from
$2,29M
;
9
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ID: 36835
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Beersheba Subdistrict
  • Town
    Netivot
  • Address
    Yitzhak Shamir

About the complex

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Netivot project Mardochee Khayat invites you to discover the new presale New apartment in Netivot! Discover our exceptional project located in a brand new complex in Netivot, where comfort and modernity meet. 9-storey building - Apartments of 4 rooms, with an area of 101 m2, plus an additional 15 m2. - Included: cellar and parking. 5-storey building - Apartments of 3 rooms, with an area of 80 m2, plus an additional 15 m2. - Included: cellar and parking. Conditions of sale - Fixed and final prices, without indexation. - Payment facility: 20% at the reservation and the rest at the key-collection. - Bank guarantee included. A booming neighborhood: The Negev is expanding with developing infrastructure, including a train connecting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem in less than 40 minutes. Enjoy a brand new artificial park ideal for walks, as well as the construction of new schools and a synagogue. Come live in the city of Tsadikim!

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Netivot, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Netivot, Israel
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$2,29M
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