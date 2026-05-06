  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Cosy

Residential quarter Cosy

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,09M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 36770
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    brhm prrh

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
– Superb 3.5 room apartment in the prestigious tower of Holyland, located on the 18th floor of an upscale building, this exceptional apartment offers a rare living environment, with breathtaking panoramic views Very bright apartment enjoying a beautiful terrace with open view, elevator of Shabbat, a cellar and parking space. Sports room in the building, elegant and secure lobby. Perfect for those looking for comfort, standing and tranquility in one of the most sought after areas

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter 35 pieces balcon avec ascenseur a renover proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,65M
Residential quarter 2 piEces 45m rue melchett emplacement idEal au centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$991,800
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,41M
Residential quarter Mini penthouse 5 pieces face a la mer immeuble boutique
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$940,500
Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$10,98M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Cosy
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,09M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces tour lieber tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces tour lieber tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces tour lieber tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces tour lieber tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces tour lieber tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces tour lieber tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces tour lieber tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,80M
Tel Aviv – Neve Tzedek 3-room apartment for sale in a sought after tower, offering an excellent entry point for a luxury residence with complete services. 78 m2 + 12 m2 terrace South exposure 2 bathrooms Spacious living room and kitchen Mamak Parking Cave In the residence: Outdoor pool, c…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 5 pieces renove avec des prestations haut de gamme 80 m
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 5 pieces renove avec des prestations haut de gamme 80 m
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 5 pieces renove avec des prestations haut de gamme 80 m
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 5 pieces renove avec des prestations haut de gamme 80 m
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 5 pieces renove avec des prestations haut de gamme 80 m
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$991,800
Second and last floor (and half) Four guidelines Large parental suite Balcony of 8 m2 + balcony on the roof of 20 m2 (also under a soccah) Open view of Ein Kerem Total privacy Close to a synagogue, kindergartens, bus stops, shops and other amenities. Building permits granted: the apartment …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a soutine dans projet neuf avec parking et mamad
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a soutine dans projet neuf avec parking et mamad
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a soutine dans projet neuf avec parking et mamad
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a soutine dans projet neuf avec parking et mamad
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a soutine dans projet neuf avec parking et mamad
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a soutine dans projet neuf avec parking et mamad
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a soutine dans projet neuf avec parking et mamad
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,69M
For sale exclusively! 15, rue Soutine (Under advanced construction) Quiet and prestigious street near Rabin Square During the demolition and construction of TAMA 1st floor 3 pieces 68.2 m2 plus 14 balconies Face to Soutine! (South-east orientation) Regular underground parking Spacious parkin…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications