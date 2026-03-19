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Residential quarter Projet immobilier dexception a ashkelon

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$574,262
;
9
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ID: 36131
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

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A unique residential project that redefines the very essence of luxury life in a vibrant and booming Ashkelon neighbourhood. Four 9-storey buildings and 102 3, 4 and 5-room apartments, ground garden, penthouses and mini-penthouses. All apartments are carefully designed and neat in every detail for a functional and comfortable interior. On the ground floor, you will find a luxurious entrance hall with elegant touches that characterize the project, which also includes large parking and storage spaces. The project is located a short walk from a lively shopping centre, high-tech park and train station, and is surrounded by green spaces and educational establishments for all ages. It is the perfect combination between rural tranquillity and urban lifestyle. From 1699000 NIS for a 3 pieces.

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet immobilier dexception a ashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$574,262
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