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Residential quarter 3 pieces a la marina dashkelon

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$423,225
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Residential quarter 3 pieces a la marina dashkelon
1
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ID: 35007
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Yefe Nof, 25

About the complex

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3 rooms located in the popular area of Ashkelon Marina.

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter 3 pieces a la marina dashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$423,225
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