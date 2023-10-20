  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove dans une rue calme pres de ben gurion

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,00M
ID: 34935
Last update: 12/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaPardes, 14

About the complex

New on sale exclusively 14 Hapardes Street Quiet street in the heart of the old north, near Ben gurion and kikar rabin Charming apartment 3 rooms fully renovated and very bright Optimal arrangement 47 m2 3rd floor, half (without elevator) Potential

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Residential quarter Avec terrasse luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,65M
Residential quarter Quartiercalme est raanana maison avec piscine
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,92M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi a ne pas manquer agreable neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,07M
Residential quarter Penthouse villa occupant un etage entier dans le vieux nord de tel aviv a cote du parc yarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$16,30M
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces renove avec balcon soucca
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove dans une rue calme pres de ben gurion
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,00M
Residential quarter Rez de jardin
Nahariya, Israel
from
$956,175
Large garden ground In the new Shimon Peres district, discover this beautiful 5 rooms on the garden floor with rare volumes: approx. 200 m2 living space and 170 m2 of south-west exposed garden Quiet, luxury and privacy guaranteed A few minutes walk from the city center, the train station, shops
Residential quarter Incroyable duplex penthouse dans une ruelle calme entre yehuda hamaccabi et le parc hayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,36M
New for exclusive sale! A unique, exclusive and rare property. Located in a quiet and bucolic street of the alleys of Yehuda Maccabi, close to Hayarkon Park, in the countryside, a spectacular duplex penthouse, bathed in light, spread over two levels with elevator serving both floors. In a lu…
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
PRESAL COMMENCEMENT – Construction permit obtained HaRav Kook – Tel-Aviv High-end boutique project located 1 minute walk from the sea, in the heart of the sought after Kerem HaTeimanim. Permit granted, imminent demolition, delivery estimated in 3.5 years. New 6.5 storey building (RDC, 5 fl…
