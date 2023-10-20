Residential quarter Coup de fusil un appartement de 4 pieces avec ascenseur et parking au centre ville de hadera

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
BZH
In the heart of the city centre, in Hanassi Main Street, RE/MAX Hadera presents a spacious 4-room apartment on courtyard at an exceptional price!
- Old apartment of about 107 m2,
- Large bright living room,
- Separate kitchen with laundry area,
- 3 bedrooms with air conditioning,
- 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets,
- Quiet, with open view of the Haotsar district,
- On the 6th floor and top floor, with elevator,
- Well maintained lobby,
- A parking space!
- A future project of Pinouy Binouy (destruction/reconstruction) under way BZH!
A super time-limited case, a small budget! Premium rental!
Excellent for housing or investment!
Contact us:
RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui.
Professional licence 313736.
