  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  4. Residential quarter Coup de fusil un appartement de 4 pieces avec ascenseur et parking au centre ville de hadera

Residential quarter Coup de fusil un appartement de 4 pieces avec ascenseur et parking au centre ville de hadera

Hadera, Israel
from
$454,575
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 33535
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
BZH In the heart of the city centre, in Hanassi Main Street, RE/MAX Hadera presents a spacious 4-room apartment on courtyard at an exceptional price! - Old apartment of about 107 m2, - Large bright living room, - Separate kitchen with laundry area, - 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, - 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets, - Quiet, with open view of the Haotsar district, - On the 6th floor and top floor, with elevator, - Well maintained lobby, - A parking space! - A future project of Pinouy Binouy (destruction/reconstruction) under way BZH! A super time-limited case, a small budget! Premium rental! Excellent for housing or investment! Contact us: RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces comme neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,568
Residential quarter Tres bien entretenu avec cave
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$561,165
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse dexception au cOEur de tel aviv parfait pour un investissement ou comme pied A terre
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
Residential quarter Appartement de standing avec vue incroyable
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,17M
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$893,475
You are viewing
Residential quarter Coup de fusil un appartement de 4 pieces avec ascenseur et parking au centre ville de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$454,575
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,10M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 5 pieces a vendre dans la prestigieuse tour nave a bat yam 37e etage concu et optimise par un architecte en premiere ligne de mer avec vue imprenable sur herzliya la cote et les montagnes de jerusalem
Residential quarter 5 pieces a vendre dans la prestigieuse tour nave a bat yam 37e etage concu et optimise par un architecte en premiere ligne de mer avec vue imprenable sur herzliya la cote et les montagnes de jerusalem
Residential quarter 5 pieces a vendre dans la prestigieuse tour nave a bat yam 37e etage concu et optimise par un architecte en premiere ligne de mer avec vue imprenable sur herzliya la cote et les montagnes de jerusalem
Residential quarter 5 pieces a vendre dans la prestigieuse tour nave a bat yam 37e etage concu et optimise par un architecte en premiere ligne de mer avec vue imprenable sur herzliya la cote et les montagnes de jerusalem
Residential quarter 5 pieces a vendre dans la prestigieuse tour nave a bat yam 37e etage concu et optimise par un architecte en premiere ligne de mer avec vue imprenable sur herzliya la cote et les montagnes de jerusalem
Residential quarter 5 pieces a vendre dans la prestigieuse tour nave a bat yam 37e etage concu et optimise par un architecte en premiere ligne de mer avec vue imprenable sur herzliya la cote et les montagnes de jerusalem
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,53M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$10,973
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications