Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam

The MODA project is a 10-storey boutique building offering privacy and comfort thanks to a limited number of apartments per floor.
Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms with parking, as well as luxurious penthouses, suitable for both families and investors.
PRESAL PRICES for the first 5 apartments before increasing prices by 120.000NIS:
* 2 pieces from 2.421,900NIS
* 3 pieces from 2.328.000NIS
* 4 pieces from 2.670.000NIS
* Mini penthouse from 3.829.500NIS
* Penthouse from 5.761.280NIS
Kadoshei Kaire Street, quiet and intimate, is ideally located in the heart of Bat Yam city centre, a few minutes walk from the promenade and the sea.
The neighbourhood offers a complete environment with recognized schools, cultural hubs, municipal services, shops and trendy cafes.
Accessibility is optimal thanks to the tramway in the immediate vicinity, enhancing the attractiveness and potential of the sector.
A premium project with high potential, in a changing sector, ideal for living or investing.
Location on the map
Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return