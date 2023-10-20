  1. Realting.com
  Israel
  Bat Yam
  Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam

Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$759,266
;
6
ID: 33327
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/02/2026

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    Tel-Aviv District
  Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

Français Français
The MODA project is a 10-storey boutique building offering privacy and comfort thanks to a limited number of apartments per floor. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms with parking, as well as luxurious penthouses, suitable for both families and investors. PRESAL PRICES for the first 5 apartments before increasing prices by 120.000NIS: * 2 pieces from 2.421,900NIS * 3 pieces from 2.328.000NIS * 4 pieces from 2.670.000NIS * Mini penthouse from 3.829.500NIS * Penthouse from 5.761.280NIS Kadoshei Kaire Street, quiet and intimate, is ideally located in the heart of Bat Yam city centre, a few minutes walk from the promenade and the sea. The neighbourhood offers a complete environment with recognized schools, cultural hubs, municipal services, shops and trendy cafes. Accessibility is optimal thanks to the tramway in the immediate vicinity, enhancing the attractiveness and potential of the sector. A premium project with high potential, in a changing sector, ideal for living or investing.

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,41M
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$630,135
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$790,020
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer neve tsedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,73M
Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$721,050
TOWER PREMIUM PROJECT Apartments 4 and 5 rooms Delivery scheduled for June 2027 From 1.880.000 nis Immediate monthly income from signature Direct sale manufacturer without agency fees
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$749,265
New Luxury Residence in the famous district of Mekor Haim in full expansion, Avital 3 is a 6 storey Luxurious boutique building designed by the leading firm Yoma Architect and Designer with an ultra contemporary design incorporating materials and a construction technique of the highest quali…
Netanya, Israel
from
$917,615
Project status Mardoche khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Jabotinsky is a boutique building strategically located 7 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 6 minutes from the beach In one of the most coveted streets in the city Project chara…
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications