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Cottages for sale in Netanya, Israel

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Cottage 6 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Cottage 6 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 129 m²
Cottage with potential for sale in the North of Netanya – Moshe Shapira Street Looking for …
$931,950
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