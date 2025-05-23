Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem Subdistrict
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Penthouse

Monthly rent of penthouses in Jerusalem Subdistrict, Israel

Jerusalem
4
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
In the requested area of Baka, Rivka street in a very central location near cafe and restaur…
$3,062
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 3 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Penthouse for rent with a breathtaking view of the Temple Mount in the heart of the Arnona n…
$2,809
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
On the border of the popular areas of Baka and Arnona, in a quiet and green environment: ver…
$3,062
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
On the border of the popular areas of Baka and Arnona, in a quiet and green environment: ver…
$3,062
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go