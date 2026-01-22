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Hotel Bloom – residential development in Melasti, Bali

Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$119,730
;
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ID: 35407
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Ungasan

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Located in Melasti, Bali, Bloom is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers hotel. Total of 145 units. Estimated completion: 2028. Currently the construction is actively under way. Construction permit Заявка PBG has been issued. Unit prices: from $119,730 to $205,920. Gated community with on-site management, swimming pool and modern amenities. Selection guidance and deal support by Balinsky.

Location on the map

Ungasan, Indonesia
Food & Drink
Leisure

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Hotel Bloom – residential development in Melasti, Bali
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