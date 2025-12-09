Buying a business in the USA

About the program

Please note that the U.S. government does not provide a permanent residency, or citizenship to people who have purchased or started a business in the U.S.!

The U.S. government offers temporary or permanent residency visas to foreign entrepreneurs who want to purchase and operate a ready-made business in the United States. The most popular visas are E-2, L-1.

E-2 VISA

In comparison to other investment programs, investor visa E-2 in the USA has a number of considerable advantages which simplify the process of its processing and make it more available to businessmen who can apply for visa E-2. Firstly, the application processing time is relatively short - up to three-four months. Another undeniable benefit, that distinguishes the E-2 investor visa from the others, is the relatively small amount of investment money. It is believed that this amount should be approximately equal to 100 thousand dollars.

L-1 VISA

The L1 visa for foreign businessmen primarily enables multinational companies to send their executives from abroad to work in branches of the company in the United States. However, obtaining an L1 visa allows you to invest in the economy of the United States and expect to be eligible for permanent residency. L1 is a visa for non-residents, which is issued for a period of up to three years with the possibility of applying for an extension.

The main difference between the L1 visa and the E visa is that the L1 visa is a work visa, but it allows you to start a new business in the United States as a branch of a foreign company to work there as a manager. While the E visa requires you to invest in the creation of a new business or purchase an existing one and create new jobs. Or you can invest in a non-profitable business in order to increase its profitability level.