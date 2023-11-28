Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Varpalota

Residential properties for sale in Varpalota, Hungary

apartments
25
houses
11
36 properties total found
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€95,128
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€124,823
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€109,056
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
1 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€75,945
Leave a request
2 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€28,644
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
€120,619
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€127,188
Leave a request
House in Varpalota, Hungary
House
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€149,788
Leave a request
4 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
4 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€411,785
Leave a request
4 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
4 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€411,785
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€72,266
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€68,324
Leave a request
3 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€61,229
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€63,594
Leave a request
5 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
5 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€157,409
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€60,520
Leave a request
2 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€112,998
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€73,580
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€60,178
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€70,164
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€65,520
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€73,677
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
1 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€51,047
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€110,107
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
1 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€48,615
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€70,689
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
4 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€84,202
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
1 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€49,667
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€57,889
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€65,783
Leave a request
