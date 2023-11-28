Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Varpalota, Hungary

11 properties total found
2 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€28,644
House in Varpalota, Hungary
House
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€149,788
4 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
4 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€411,785
4 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
4 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€411,785
3 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€61,229
5 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
5 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€157,409
2 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€112,998
2 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€94,603
3 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€57,813
2 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€41,783
3 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€70,689
