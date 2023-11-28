Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Varpalota
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Varpalota, Hungary

25 properties total found
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€95,128
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€124,823
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€109,056
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
1 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€75,945
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
€120,619
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€127,188
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€72,266
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€68,324
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€63,594
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€60,441
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€73,580
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€60,178
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€70,164
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€65,434
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€73,580
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
1 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€50,980
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€110,107
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
1 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€48,615
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€70,689
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
4 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€84,091
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
1 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€49,667
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€57,813
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€65,696
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€73,414
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€59,915
Leave a request
