Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Tiszafoeldvar

Residential properties for sale in Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary

houses
3
3 properties total found
4 room house in Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
€39,691
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
5 room house
Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
€147,142
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€34,158
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir