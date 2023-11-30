Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Paksi jaras, Hungary

Paks
13
19 properties total found
3 room house in Tengelic, Hungary
3 room house
Tengelic, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€65,841

2 room apartment in Paks, Hungary
2 room apartment
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€96,778

3 room house in Tengelic, Hungary
3 room house
Tengelic, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€42,043

2 room apartment in Paks, Hungary
2 room apartment
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
For sale: Ground floor apartment with an excellent location in Paks. The layout of the prope…
€126,922

6 room house in Paks, Hungary
6 room house
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€341,104

4 room house in Nemetker, Hungary
4 room house
Nemetker, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€118,725

2 room house in Nemetker, Hungary
2 room house
Nemetker, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€44,687

4 room house in Madocsa, Hungary
4 room house
Madocsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€131,946

3 room house in Paks, Hungary
3 room house
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€92,548

2 room apartment in Paks, Hungary
2 room apartment
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€92,548

5 room house in Paks, Hungary
5 room house
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€145,168

3 room house in Paks, Hungary
3 room house
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€171,874

4 room house in Paks, Hungary
4 room house
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€165,570

3 room house in Madocsa, Hungary
3 room house
Madocsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€43,364

4 room house in Paks, Hungary
4 room house
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€82,785

3 room apartment in Paks, Hungary
3 room apartment
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€183,967

4 room apartment in Paks, Hungary
4 room apartment
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€302,231

5 room house in Paks, Hungary
5 room house
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€354,793

5 room house in Paks, Hungary
5 room house
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€354,793


