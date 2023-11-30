Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Paksi jaras, Hungary

5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Paks, Hungary
2 room apartment
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€96,778
2 room apartment in Paks, Hungary
2 room apartment
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
For sale: Ground floor apartment with an excellent location in Paks. The layout of the prope…
€126,922
2 room apartment in Paks, Hungary
2 room apartment
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€92,548
4 room apartment in Paks, Hungary
4 room apartment
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€302,231
3 room apartment in Paks, Hungary
3 room apartment
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€183,967
