  Realting.com
  Hungary
  Residential
  Paksi jaras
  Houses

Houses for sale in Paksi jaras, Hungary

14 properties total found
3 room house in Tengelic, Hungary
3 room house
Tengelic, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€65,841
3 room house in Tengelic, Hungary
3 room house
Tengelic, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€42,043
6 room house in Paks, Hungary
6 room house
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€341,104
4 room house in Nemetker, Hungary
4 room house
Nemetker, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€118,725
2 room house in Nemetker, Hungary
2 room house
Nemetker, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€44,687
4 room house in Madocsa, Hungary
4 room house
Madocsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€131,946
3 room house in Paks, Hungary
3 room house
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€92,548
5 room house in Paks, Hungary
5 room house
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€145,168
3 room house in Paks, Hungary
3 room house
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€171,874
4 room house in Paks, Hungary
4 room house
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€165,570
3 room house in Madocsa, Hungary
3 room house
Madocsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€43,364
4 room house in Paks, Hungary
4 room house
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€82,785
5 room house in Paks, Hungary
5 room house
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€354,793
5 room house in Paks, Hungary
5 room house
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€354,793
Properties features in Paksi jaras, Hungary

