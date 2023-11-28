Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Mezokoevesdi jaras, Hungary

10 properties total found
2 room house in Mezokoevesd, Hungary
2 room house
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€22,915
8 room house in Mezokoevesd, Hungary
8 room house
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
€170,357
5 room house in Mezokoevesd, Hungary
5 room house
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€96,186
3 room house in Mezokoevesd, Hungary
3 room house
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€109,308
3 room house in Mezokeresztes, Hungary
3 room house
Mezokeresztes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
€49,781
5 room house in Tiszababolna, Hungary
5 room house
Tiszababolna, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
€144,603
5 room house in Borsodivanka, Hungary
5 room house
Borsodivanka, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€73,385
3 room house in Negyes, Hungary
3 room house
Negyes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€15,725
2 room house in Kacs, Hungary
2 room house
Kacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€49,770
2 room house in Mezokoevesd, Hungary
2 room house
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 95 m²
€65,522
Properties features in Mezokoevesdi jaras, Hungary

