Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Mezokoevesd
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Mezokoevesd, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
4 room house in Mezokoevesd, Hungary
4 room house
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
We offer for sale an apartment-holiday in excellent condition, 400 meters from the Zsóry Spa…
€106,554
per month
Leave a request
8 room house in Mezokoevesd, Hungary
8 room house
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
€173,150
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Mezokoevesd, Hungary
5 room house
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€97,763
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir