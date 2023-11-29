Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Letenyei jaras, Hungary

Letenye
6
19 properties total found
5 room house in Becsehely, Hungary
5 room house
Becsehely, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€110,144
3 room house in Letenye, Hungary
3 room house
Letenye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€31,470
3 room house in Csoernyefoeld, Hungary
3 room house
Csoernyefoeld, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
€57,694
2 room house in Oltarc, Hungary
2 room house
Oltarc, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€11,801
2 room house in Becsehely, Hungary
2 room house
Becsehely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 85 m²
€41,697
House in Bazakerettye, Hungary
House
Bazakerettye, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€27,536
5 room house in Semjenhaza, Hungary
5 room house
Semjenhaza, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€60,291
6 room house in Petrivente, Hungary
6 room house
Petrivente, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€62,939
3 room house in Letenye, Hungary
3 room house
Letenye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
€74,741
3 room house in Becsehely, Hungary
3 room house
Becsehely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
€60,055
4 room house in Letenye, Hungary
4 room house
Letenye, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€65,300
3 room house in Letenye, Hungary
3 room house
Letenye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€87,853
House in Muraratka, Hungary
House
Muraratka, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
€12,850
3 room house in Letenye, Hungary
3 room house
Letenye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€81,297
3 room house in Letenye, Hungary
3 room house
Letenye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€65,300
3 room house in Petrivente, Hungary
3 room house
Petrivente, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
€39,337
3 room house in Muraszemenye, Hungary
3 room house
Muraszemenye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€109,882
4 room house in Muraratka, Hungary
4 room house
Muraratka, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€91,524
3 room house in Borsfa, Hungary
3 room house
Borsfa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€17,046
