Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Letenyei jaras
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Letenyei jaras, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
19 properties total found
5 room house in Becsehely, Hungary
5 room house
Becsehely, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€110,144
Leave a request
3 room house in Letenye, Hungary
3 room house
Letenye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€31,470
Leave a request
3 room house in Csoernyefoeld, Hungary
3 room house
Csoernyefoeld, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
€57,694
Leave a request
2 room house in Oltarc, Hungary
2 room house
Oltarc, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€11,801
Leave a request
2 room house in Becsehely, Hungary
2 room house
Becsehely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 85 m²
€41,697
Leave a request
House in Bazakerettye, Hungary
House
Bazakerettye, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€27,536
Leave a request
5 room house in Semjenhaza, Hungary
5 room house
Semjenhaza, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€60,291
Leave a request
6 room house in Petrivente, Hungary
6 room house
Petrivente, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€62,939
Leave a request
3 room house in Letenye, Hungary
3 room house
Letenye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
€74,741
Leave a request
3 room house in Becsehely, Hungary
3 room house
Becsehely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
€60,055
Leave a request
4 room house in Letenye, Hungary
4 room house
Letenye, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€65,300
Leave a request
3 room house in Letenye, Hungary
3 room house
Letenye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€87,853
Leave a request
House in Muraratka, Hungary
House
Muraratka, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
€12,850
Leave a request
3 room house in Letenye, Hungary
3 room house
Letenye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€81,297
Leave a request
3 room house in Letenye, Hungary
3 room house
Letenye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€65,300
Leave a request
3 room house in Petrivente, Hungary
3 room house
Petrivente, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
€39,337
Leave a request
3 room house in Muraszemenye, Hungary
3 room house
Muraszemenye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€109,882
Leave a request
4 room house in Muraratka, Hungary
4 room house
Muraratka, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€91,524
Leave a request
3 room house in Borsfa, Hungary
3 room house
Borsfa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€17,046
Leave a request

Properties features in Letenyei jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir