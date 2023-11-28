Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Letenye

Residential properties for sale in Letenye, Hungary

apartments
3
houses
12
15 properties total found
2 room house in Letenye, Hungary
2 room house
Letenye, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€44,555
Leave a request
3 room house in Letenye, Hungary
3 room house
Letenye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€31,607
Leave a request
4 room house in Letenye, Hungary
4 room house
Letenye, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
€68,117
Leave a request
4 room house in Letenye, Hungary
4 room house
Letenye, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
€64,211
Leave a request
3 room house in Letenye, Hungary
3 room house
Letenye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
€75,067
Leave a request
4 room house in Letenye, Hungary
4 room house
Letenye, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€65,585
Leave a request
3 room house in Letenye, Hungary
3 room house
Letenye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€41,672
Leave a request
3 room house in Letenye, Hungary
3 room house
Letenye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€88,237
Leave a request
3 room house in Letenye, Hungary
3 room house
Letenye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€81,652
Leave a request
2 room house in Letenye, Hungary
2 room house
Letenye, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€46,914
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Letenye, Hungary
2 room apartment
Letenye, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€22,802
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Letenye, Hungary
2 room apartment
Letenye, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
€12,842
Leave a request
3 room house in Letenye, Hungary
3 room house
Letenye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€65,585
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Letenye, Hungary
1 room apartment
Letenye, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
€28,568
Leave a request
4 room house in Letenye, Hungary
4 room house
Letenye, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
€104,835
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir