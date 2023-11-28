Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kunszentmartoni jaras, Hungary

House in Oecsoed, Hungary
House
Oecsoed, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
€17,560
4 room house in Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
€39,051
2 room house in Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€23,705
5 room house in Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
5 room house
Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
€147,500
3 room house in Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€34,241
2 room house in Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
€10,352
2 room house in Oecsoed, Hungary
2 room house
Oecsoed, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€31,607
3 room house in Kunszentmarton, Hungary
3 room house
Kunszentmarton, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
€13,170
2 room house in Oecsoed, Hungary
2 room house
Oecsoed, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€20,705
3 room house in Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€15,725
3 room house in Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€65,848
House in Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
House
Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
€8,955
