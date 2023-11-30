Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Koermend, Hungary

6 properties total found
3 room house in Koermend, Hungary
3 room house
Koermend, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€116,319
6 room house in Koermend, Hungary
6 room house
Koermend, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
€126,896
2 room house in Koermend, Hungary
2 room house
Koermend, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€52,884
2 room house in Koermend, Hungary
2 room house
Koermend, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€71,129
2 room house in Koermend, Hungary
2 room house
Koermend, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
€103,098
8 room house in Koermend, Hungary
8 room house
Koermend, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
€171,345
Mir