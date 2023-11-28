Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Great Plain and North, Hungary

Southern Great Plain
6
Northern Hungary
5
Kecskemet
3
Kecskemeti jaras
3
13 properties total found
Investment in Paradsasvar, Hungary
Investment
Paradsasvar, Hungary
Area 385 m²
€139,089
Investment in Mindszent, Hungary
Investment
Mindszent, Hungary
Area 1 200 m²
€1,18M
Investment in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Investment
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Area 360 m²
€328,040
Investment in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
Investment
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
Area 1 125 m²
€288,676
Investment in Tiszaujvaros, Hungary
Investment
Tiszaujvaros, Hungary
Area 422 m²
€196,566
Investment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Investment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Area 1 660 m²
€1,05M
Investment 8 bathrooms in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Investment 8 bathrooms
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Bathrooms count 8
Area 715 m²
€708,528
Investment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Investment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 1 000 m²
In Kecskemét, next to the new Mercedes factory a 7030qm industrial field for sale. It has a …
€603,594
Investment in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Investment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Area 9 660 m²
€1,71M
Investment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Investment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 481 m²
€410,893
Investment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Investment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 2 300 m²
€1,26M
Investment in Ersekcsanad, Hungary
Investment
Ersekcsanad, Hungary
Area 34 363 m²
€5,25M
Investment in Atkar, Hungary
Investment
Atkar, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€112,846
