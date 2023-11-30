Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Northern Hungary
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Northern Hungary, Hungary

сommercial property
30
Investment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Investment in Paradsasvar, Hungary
Investment
Paradsasvar, Hungary
Area 385 m²
€140,517
Leave a request
Investment in Tiszaujvaros, Hungary
Investment
Tiszaujvaros, Hungary
Area 422 m²
€195,711
Leave a request
Investment in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Investment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Area 9 660 m²
€1,70M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir