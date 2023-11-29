Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Southern Great Plain
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Southern Great Plain, Hungary

сommercial property
19
Investment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Investment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 481 m²
€409,106
Leave a request
Investment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Investment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 2 300 m²
€1,26M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir