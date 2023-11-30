Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Enyingi jaras
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Enyingi jaras, Hungary

1 room apartment in Enying, Hungary
1 room apartment
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€22,476
1 room apartment in Enying, Hungary
1 room apartment
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
€26,416
4 room apartment in Enying, Hungary
4 room apartment
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
€137,235
4 room apartment in Lajoskomarom, Hungary
4 room apartment
Lajoskomarom, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
€57,908
