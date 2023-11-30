Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Dunakeszi

Residential properties for sale in Dunakeszi, Hungary

apartments
17
houses
17
34 properties total found
5 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
€400,599
Leave a request
2 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€145,432
Leave a request
5 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€343,748
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€97,810
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€290,600
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€105,504
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
€79,062
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€111,057
Leave a request
2 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€211,273
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€237,980
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€131,946
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€224,494
Leave a request
6 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
6 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
€237,980
Leave a request
4 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€182,451
Leave a request
4 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€179,807
Leave a request
6 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
6 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€790,621
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€207,571
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€154,795
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€177,163
Leave a request
4 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€356,705
Leave a request
2 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
€92,521
Leave a request
7 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
7 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
€396,368
Leave a request
2 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€211,273
Leave a request
4 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
€528,579
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€194,216
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€225,816
Leave a request
6 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
6 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 276 m²
€338,196
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
€224,494
Leave a request
5 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
€473,315
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€147,812
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir