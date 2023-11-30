Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Dunakeszi, Hungary

17 properties total found
5 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
€400,599
2 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€145,432
5 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€343,748
2 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€211,273
4 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€182,451
4 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€179,807
6 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
6 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€790,621
4 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€356,705
2 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
€92,521
7 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
7 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
€396,368
2 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€211,273
4 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
€528,579
6 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
6 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 276 m²
€338,196
5 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
€473,315
6 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
6 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€249,879
8 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
8 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 312 m²
€526,199
8 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
8 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 480 m²
€1,18M
