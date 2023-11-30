Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Dunakeszi
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Dunakeszi, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
3 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€97,810
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€290,600
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€105,504
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
€79,062
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€111,057
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€237,980
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€131,946
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€224,494
Leave a request
6 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
6 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
€237,980
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€207,571
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€154,795
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€177,163
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€194,216
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€225,816
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
€224,494
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€147,812
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€223,388
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir