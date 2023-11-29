Houses for sale in Dabas, Hungary

Show property on map Show properties list
5 room house in Dabas, Hungary
5 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
€153,321
2 room house in Dabas, Hungary
2 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
€117,677
4 room house in Dabas, Hungary
4 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€165,115
6 room house in Dabas, Hungary
6 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
€326,299
5 room house in Dabas, Hungary
5 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
€171,206
3 room house in Dabas, Hungary
3 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€88,848
2 room house in Dabas, Hungary
2 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
€100,089
3 room house in Dabas, Hungary
3 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€157,253
3 room house in Dabas, Hungary
3 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 519 m²
€170,357
5 room house in Dabas, Hungary
5 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 262 m²
€563,488
3 room house in Dabas, Hungary
3 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€104,040
4 room house in Dabas, Hungary
4 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
€131,670
3 room house in Dabas, Hungary
3 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€130,380
4 room house in Dabas, Hungary
4 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€165,674
4 room house in Dabas, Hungary
4 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€165,911
4 room house in Dabas, Hungary
4 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€165,911
4 room house in Dabas, Hungary
4 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
€286,835
4 room house in Dabas, Hungary
4 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
€285,413
4 room house in Dabas, Hungary
4 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€163,805
2 room house in Dabas, Hungary
2 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€52,679
4 room house in Dabas, Hungary
4 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€170,942
